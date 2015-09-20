Emmys 2015: Twitter Reacts To Viola Davis beating Taraji P. Henson for best actress in a drama series

Emmys 2015: Viola Davis makes history as first black woman to win best actress in a drama series

“You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there.”

EW Reports: Viola Davis has made history during Sunday’s 67th annual Emmy Awards, becoming the first black actress to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

“In my dreams and visions, I seemed to see a line, and on the other side of that line were green fields, and lovely flowers, and beautiful white ladies, who stretched out their arms to me over the line, but I couldn’t reach them no-how,” Davis said, quoting Harriet Tubman in her acceptance speech. “Let me tell you something: the only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there.”

An emotional Davis went on to thank many other actresses of color, including fellow nominee Taraji P. Henson, Scandal star Kerry Washington, and Halle Berry. “Thank you for taking us over that line,” she said.

Taraji P Henson stood up and cheered for Viola after her speech.

While #HTGAWM is a cool show some people are saying Viola only won because she’s married to a white man.. Many feel that the roles Taraji P. Henson played and Kerry Washington were more deserving..

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

Viola Davis just got away with murder… by stealing Taraji P. Henson's Emmy! Cookie don't play that. #Emmys — Bruce Fretts (@brucefretts) September 21, 2015

Congratulations to Regina King and Viola Davis but Taraji was robbed REALLY!!!! ??? — watching The Emmy Awards — DIANNA (@dbe721) September 21, 2015

Others are simply happy that a black woman won.

does it really matter if taraji didn't win? can we just be happy that a black woman won an Emmy — ⠀ (@6ixologist) September 21, 2015

Taraji needed to win an Emmy tonight for Best Sister Cheerleader. — Amarlie (@marabout40) September 21, 2015

Between Viola winning an Emmy, Ava directing the new Ad for Apple with Kerry/Mary/Taraji… Black women bout to glo alllllllll the way up — Iconoclastic Seeker (@Nikki_BelieveIT) September 21, 2015

I thought Taraji would win but that would side where Viola took off her wig and makeup was #Emmy gold. Next year Taraji #Empire #Emmys2015 — Ed Johnson (@edjohnson7) September 21, 2015