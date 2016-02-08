A Man Beat His Girlfriend Viciously To Give Her A Miscarriage

The trial began today for Torey Branch. Branch and an accomplice allegedly attacked Mia Jones in the hallway of her building on March 28, 2014 because Branch didn’t want to be a father to Jones’ baby.

Mia Jones was looking forward to the day that she would be a mother again. Sadly, Torey Branch ended those dreams when he and an accomplice, viciously attacked her and caused her to have a miscarriage. Branch attacked her because Jones refused to get an abortion so Torey Branch decided to take matters in his own hands.

According to the New York Post, just two months before the attack, cybercrimes Detective Robert DiBattista recovered cell phone data that showed that Branch researched possible ways to give Jones a miscarriage. His phone showed a Goggle search where he typed in, “What happens if a pregnant woman gets hit in the stomach?” Apparently, Branch thought he was safe because he deleted his search history. I guess he didn’t know that nothing is ever deleted.

In addition, Branch used the same phone to not only conduct research on how to cause miscarriages but also to text Jones sexual text messages that read, ” I wanna f__k” the morning of the crime.

The mother of 4 was returning from a doctor’s appointment the morning she was attacked. Jones was in the lobby of her Crown Heights apartment building on March 28, when a man locked an arm across her throat, court papers stated. While she struggled to move, Branch repeatedly hit her in the face and stomach. Laying there motionless, Jones used her phone to call for help but she was too late.

Sadly, her baby didn’t survive. She was taken to Kings County Hospital, where doctors performed a c-section to remove the baby’s remains.

“He did not have to do this. He could have just said, ‘This is not my baby,’ ” Jones told The Post, holding a small silver box with the ashes of the unborn girl she planned to name Kennedy.

Apparently, Branch questioned the paternity of the baby because Jones’ allegedly had a lot of sex partners.

If convicted, Branch faces up to 25 years in prison. He is charged with burglary, abortion, and criminal trespass. This is a horrendous crime and we pray that Jones’ receives the healing she needs. How could someone do this to their own flesh and blood?