2 inmates didn’t like the channel another was watching… so they raped him

ST. LOUIS – Two inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center were charged for allegedly attacking and attempting to sexually assault another prisoner following an argument over the television channel in their jail pod.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident occurred December 18 around 8 p.m.

Darwin Stevenson, 26 followed an inmate into that man’s cell following an argument. Stevenson supposedly demanded oral sex and then began hitting the other man. The victim, identified in court documents as D.M., fought back by biting the inside of Stevenson’s thigh.

Prosecutors said a third inmate, identified as 25-year-old Chaviez Bell, joined in the beating, cause he wanted some head too. The victim suffered a broken jaw in the attack.

Another inmate, Christopher Shead attempted to intervene but was attacked himself.

Court documents indicate Stevenson was charged with first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, first-degree assault, and misdemeanor assault. Bell was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Bell had been awaiting trial for the January 2015 murder of Omar Britt. Stevenson was already in jail on assault and armed criminal action charges tied to a March 2016 shooting.

