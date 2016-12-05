5 MALNOURISHED CHILDREN FOUND LIVING IN CAR PARKED AT WALMART

GREENACRES, Florida. — — Two people were arrested Saturday morning after five malnourished children were found living in a car parked at a Walmart in Greenacres.

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy said he was on routine patrol at 10:50 a.m. when he spotted a blue Toyota in the parking lot.

The driver of the car, identified as Donell Barron, 34, told the deputy that he and his family lost their home in Port St. Lucie about a year ago.

The registered owner of the car is his wife, Rikki Hart, 34.

