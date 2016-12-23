Army Veteren Featured in Rapper Troy Ave’s Sextape Speaks Out [Video]

Troy Ave is embroiled in a sex tape scandal, with the Harlem rapper claiming that someone is trying to extort him for $20,000. Troy has made it clear that he won’t pay a penny of it.

If you were on social media yesterday, you may have seen a snippet of the sex tape.

The snippet shows Troy getting his eggplant serviced by a blonde. Another snippet shows Troy eating the lady’s booty-like groceries.

The lady featured in the video is an aspiring singer that goes by the name @oceanstheboss on Instagram. She also happens to be an Army veteran, according to her Instagram profile.

She responded to the clip being released on Instagram.

