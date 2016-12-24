Now Trending:
Barack and Michelle Obama Send Their Final Christmas Message From The White House [Video]

Boy, do we hate to see them go.

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated their final holiday season at the White House.

“Merry Christmas everybody!… Celebrating the holidays in the White House over these past eight years has been a true privilege. We’ve been able to welcome over half a million guests, our outstanding pastry chefs have baked 200,000 holiday cookies and Barack has treated the American people to countless dad jokes… although a few got a Frosty reception.” —

