Bishop Eddie Long Looks Completely Unrecognizable in New Photos

Bishop Eddie Long, the leader of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, is trending again on social media after a picture of him surfaced today.

Earlier this year, a picture of the Bishop looking very thin started speculations that he may be sick. Then weeks later, it was revealed that Bishop Long was suffering from cancer.

Later, Bishop Long declared God had healed him to his congregation following a battle with an undisclosed “health challenge.”

A new picture of Bishop Long has him looking even more unrecognizable than before.

