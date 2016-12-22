Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Brothers Arrested After Cops Found 2 Naked Men Tied Up in Their Car

Brothers Arrested After Cops Found 2 Naked Men Tied Up in Their Car

In The News No Comments

Michael-and-Marcus-Robinson

This story is rather odd.

Court documents reveal disturbing details about what two Kokomo brothers are accused of doing to two captives before police arrested the brothers for kidnapping.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!