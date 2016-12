Cardi B. never tires of getting shmoney, but apparently the feisty ex dancer is tired of getting money with “Love and Hip Hop.”

Shorty after Cardi was dragged on social media for bathing in a dirty tub, for which she blamed Mona Scott-Young, the aspiring rapper decided now is a great time to move on to greener pastures..

After two seasons of stealing hearts by being loud, cute and super ratchet, Cardi B announced her plans to leave “Love & Hip Hop” on Thursday.

