Cardi B. Responds to People Dragging Her for Taking Bath in Dirty Tub… She’s Blaming Mona Scott-Young for It [Video]

Cardi B has been getting dragged on social media since last night’s episode of. “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” aired.
Cardi taped a scene in a bath tub that was very dirty. Instagram sensation @KendallKyndall made a very funny video about the scene that has gone viral.
Watch The Video Below:
@Nisia1 Nope!🙅🏼Not w/Cardi B in this dirty hotel tub!! 😩😂 #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/igX8h6Jhn2
— Mα∂ιѕσи_❌⭕️❌ (@DetGolfWife_) December 27, 2016
Soon after, everyone was making fun of Cardi B. She quickly responded explaining that Mona Scott Young is responsible for her being in the dirty tub.
Read More On Page 2