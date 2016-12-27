Now Trending:
Cardi B. Responds to People Dragging Her for Taking Bath in Dirty Tub… She’s Blaming Mona Scott-Young for It [Video]

Cardi B has been getting dragged on social media since last night’s episode of. “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” aired.

Cardi taped a scene in a bath tub that was very dirty. Instagram sensation @KendallKyndall made a very funny video about the scene that has gone viral.

Watch The Video Below:

Soon after, everyone was making fun of Cardi B. She quickly responded explaining that Mona Scott Young is responsible for her being in the dirty tub.

