Cop arrests black mom & daughter for calling police over racist white man choking 7-year-old kid

Mother calls police because grown bearded man chokes her 7 year old son for allegedly littering. Cop looks at her and basically says black lives don’t matter. He actually said ” why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

The police are currently investigating trying to come up with some good lies to cover up the officer’s behavior.. Oops, I mean they are investigating making sure the mom gets justice… Cause you know how much the police department loves black people..

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW



A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after he was seen on a viral Facebook video arresting a woman and her teenage daughter who said they had called for help, department officials said Thursday.

The video posted on Porsha Craver’s Facebook account Wednesday night shows the incident where a cop was annoyed with the behavior of a black kid.

The video begins with a woman, identified as Jacqueline Craig, telling the officer that her 7-year-old son was grabbed and choked by a man for littering and “defying him” when he told the child to pick the paper up.

The officer responded, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

Craig then replied, “He can’t prove to me that my son littered, but it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

To which, the officer responded, “Why not?”

The entire time the bearded white man who choked the little boy stood by.

The viral video shows the mom getting upset with the cop.. Then her 15-year-old daughter tries to step in front of her mother and the cop to try to get her mom to calm down.. At that moment the cop grabs the teen girl and arrests both her and her mother.

Eventually the officer also arrests, Jacqueline’s other daughter, Brea Hymond, who was shooting the Facebook live video on her cell phone camera..

Lee Merritt, the attorney for the women, questions why his clients were arrested while the man accused of choking a child was not.

“The idea that this complaint has gone uninvestigated is a civil rights violation of my clients, it’s irresponsible for the city of Fort Worth,” said Merritt.

Merritt says he and his clients are asking for four things — all charges leveled against his clients after the incident dismissed, the person responsible for touching Craig’s child arrested and charged, the officer fired and the officer prosecuted.

Both women had been released from custody by Thursday afternoon.

“I’m very distraught, because what I felt I was doing was actually protecting my child and it didn’t happen,” said Jacqueline Craig said Thursday evening after her release from jail. “It made me feel less of parent because I couldn’t protect him when he needed it.”

Source: EarHustle411