17-Year-Old Teen Charged with Murdering Her Mother on Christmas Day… the Family Wants Her Out of Jail

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan – On Christmas day, a teen stabbed her disabled mother to death. You’d think the family would be upset with her, but that’s not the case.

Delilah Evans, 17, has been arrested and charged with first degree premeditated murder in the stabbing death of her mother.

A cousin found 45-year-old Sonia Riang‘s body on the bedroom floor in her apartment. No one else was in the apartment upon the discovery. The cousin immediately dialed 911.

Riang was disabled and confined to a wheelchair after a car accident years ago.

Upon arrival, the police put out an APB for Delilah due to a history of police calls to the apartment involving the teen.

While canvassing the area, police stopped into a 7-Eleven near 15 Mile and Garfield with a photo of Riang’s 17-year-old daughter.

They say an employee recognized the teen and told police she was wrapped in a blanket and said she was homeless.

