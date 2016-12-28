After Daiwon McPherson‘s marriage proposal went viral, it wasn’t long before skeletons started falling out of his closet. The main two skeletons were the fact that he is still legally married to his wife and the second that he has a baby on the way with another.

When the allegations first dropped, both Daiwon and his new fiancé, Shawna Blackmon, said the Daiwon was divorced and that the baby on the way came during a break-up. (Like D-Wade’s baby.)

But the truth is Daiwon is a philanderer and like most philandering men, he goes back and forth between women and each one always takes him back, even though he never breaks up with one before he goes to the next one.

That’s according to his wife, who hit us up to give us the tea.

