Father arrested for killing his 2-year-old son on Christmas Eve

YONKERS – A father has been arrested for killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve.

Police said Blair Robinson of Yonkers brought his unresponsive 2-year-old son, Alex to the emergency room at St. John’s Hospital on Christmas Eve around 9 p.m.. He told the staff he didn’t know what was wrong with him.

But doctors noticed bruising and alerted police. The child was pronounced dead a short time later.

Through their investigation, Yonkers police said they determined that the toddler suffered blunt force trauma caused by Robin striking him, and that’s what resulted in the child’s death.

Police also said that when they went to Robinson’s house Maple Street, they found the boy’s mother and a 10-month-old girl – and they were in unsanitary conditions. Their 21-year-old mother was not charged with a crime.

“The apartment was unsanitary, deplorable conditions — filthy, no heat, no food,” Gardner said.

“The conditions… were horrible,” Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said at a news conference, saying the home was cold, dirty and lacked food. “It was obvious these children were not being cared for.”

The baby girl was removed from the home and turned over to Child Protective Service.

Neighbors say the boy’s mother is eight months pregnant.

Robinson was arrested after an investigation that included ” numerous interviews, the collection of forensic evidence and video surveillance,” police said. The investigation concluded that Robinson “had struck the child numerous times causing these injuries and resulting in his death,” police said.

The mother has started a GoFundMe in order to bury her son.

