Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Funk Flex Disses Drake: Stop ‘Using’ J. Lo to Get Back at Diddy [See the Tweets]

Funk Flex Disses Drake: Stop ‘Using’ J. Lo to Get Back at Diddy [See the Tweets]

Celebrities No Comments

jennifer lopez drake diddy funk master flex

Radio personality Funkmaster Flex, 48, is throwing blows, letting his twitter fingers diss artists one by one these days.

Most recently, Flex went off on Drake last night, accusing him of using Jennifer Lopez to “get back” at Diddy who he has famously feuded with for years. Click inside to see the scathing tweets!

Flex released a series of scathing tweets against the 30-year-old Toronto rapper over his new rumored romance with 41-year-old J. Lo.

The longtime radio personality reminded his followers that his “man” Diddy, 47, hit it first, and that he believes Drake could be using the pop singer to get back at Diddy for their 2014 brawl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!