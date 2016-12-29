Funk Flex Disses Drake: Stop ‘Using’ J. Lo to Get Back at Diddy [See the Tweets]

Radio personality Funkmaster Flex, 48, is throwing blows, letting his twitter fingers diss artists one by one these days.

Most recently, Flex went off on Drake last night, accusing him of using Jennifer Lopez to “get back” at Diddy who he has famously feuded with for years. Click inside to see the scathing tweets!

Flex released a series of scathing tweets against the 30-year-old Toronto rapper over his new rumored romance with 41-year-old J. Lo.

The longtime radio personality reminded his followers that his “man” Diddy, 47, hit it first, and that he believes Drake could be using the pop singer to get back at Diddy for their 2014 brawl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

