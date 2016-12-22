HomeCelebritiesIvanka Trump Attacked on Plane By Irate Passenger Ivanka Trump Attacked on Plane By Irate Passenger Latetha Celebrities No Comments Some people aren’t feeling Ivanka Trump because her father is Donald Trump. That was all so apparent while Ivanka was on a flight and got attacked by a very irate passenger. Read The Detail On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Protestors go off on Karrueche as she enters dark-skin banning London nightclub [video] Kissy Denise October 1, 2015 Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump on a Private Jet Kissy Denise December 16, 2016 Chris Brown Reveals He’s Dropping New Music After Arrest – “Turning The Other Cheek” Kissy Denise August 31, 2016 Masika is 6 Months Pregnant, Allegedly By Fetty Wap, But 1738 Just Blasted Her For Lying On Him Kissy Denise December 11, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments