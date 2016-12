A new clip was released of Drake and Jennifer Lopez getting very close on the dance floor in Vegas. In the video, J. Lo grinds up on Drake on the set of what looks like a winter wonderland-themed prom.

During the video, the two can’t keep their hands off each other as they get down to their own song…

The couple even took a moment to hit the photo booth before they are crowned prom king and queen of Preston High.

