This Little Boy’s Reaction to Finally Getting Adopted Has Everyone Crying Happy Tears

Three-year-old Michael Brown was formally adopted on Tuesday and was so excited that he couldn’t help but tell everyone at the courthouse the news.
Afterwards, he took some adorable photos with his adoptive sisters.
His 17-year-old adoptive sister Dezhianna Brown from Phoenix, Arizona, tweeted the photos, which quickly went viral.
The tweet has been retweeted more than 48,000 times.
Dezhianna told BuzzFeed News that Michael first joined their family in February 2015, when he was very shy and cried a lot.
She said they were Michael’s third foster family, and his case plan changed from reuniting him with his mom to severance and adoption.
“His last name was already Brown so we knew it was meant to be,” she said.
Michael Brown
“He’s a lot more outgoing now and you can now see the personality in him,” she said.
“Now when he sleeps with me, he’ll roll over in the morning and get super close to my face and say, ‘Dae, I so happy.’”
“He was so excited on the day,” Dezhianna said. “I don’t think he truly understood what being adopted meant. He just knew he was being adopted.”
Officially adopted💙 We love you Michael. pic.twitter.com/iw9dllBYWv
— jordae (@jordaebrown) December 20, 2016
via: Buzzfeed