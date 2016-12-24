Love, Marriage & Pregnancy: Ciara Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump In New Photo

Love, marriage and pregnancy….

Ciara is looking happier than she’s been in years, in her Instagram post. The post shows the singer’s growing baby bump.

The beautiful entertainer, new wife and soon-to-be mommy of two proudly showed off a sneak peak of her Calvin Klein ad.

In it, she can be seen wearing overalls and a cute undies set by the brand.

The year 2016 was was everything for Ciara. She got married to Russell Wilson, announced that she is expecting her second child and sign a new music contract.

And the impending birth of the couple’s baby in 2017 will only bring more blessings. My how things change when you stop dating phuck boys.