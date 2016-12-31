Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Man Charged with Murdering 16-Year-Old Backpage Prostitute Because He Couldn’t Afford to Pay Her

Man Charged with Murdering 16-Year-Old Backpage Prostitute Because He Couldn’t Afford to Pay Her

In The News No Comments

Desiree Robinson

I could have sworn the government was trying to take Backpage down a few months ago after the CEO was arrested… I guess not.

That brings us to the recent murder of one of the site’s paying users, Desiree Robinson.

Desiree was a 16-year-old prostitute living in Markham, Illinois, before she was killed on Christmas Eve.  She was killed because her trick couldn’t afford to pay for her services.

Police say a 32-year-old man, Antonio Rosales, confessed to killing the 16-year-old girl he met in the escort section on Backpage.com

Antonio Rosales.jpg

Rosales is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Desiree Robinson. Robinson’s body was found in a garage in the 16200-block of South Hamlin Avenue on Christmas Eve.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Robinson died from injuries from an assault and ruled her death a homicide.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!