man smokes weed, clings to semi truck, rides for miles on highway, jumps off and gets hit my another truck… he died.

dale boyle jr.

You can’t die from smoking weed, but you can die from the paranoia is causes you.

St. Louis, Missouri – A man who clung to a semi for several miles on Interstate 70 later jumped off and was fatally struck by another semi truck while running in and out of traffic Tuesday.

Darryl D. “Manny” Boyle Jr., 20, was struck in a westbound lane of the interstate east of Jonesburg, Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum said. He was pronounced dead shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a hospital.

Boyle’s older sister said he probably became paranoid while at a construction-training site in High Hill, Mo., and had gotten on the semi in an attempt to get home.

