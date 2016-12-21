Mom Calls Police on Her Own Son… ‘My Son Isn’t Going to Be a Statistic’ [Video]

A Texas mother turned her teenage son into police for breaking into cars, and now with a record, she thinks her son isn’t going to be a statistic…

FORT MYERS – When a Florida mother caught her 15-year-old son using a cell phone she didn’t recognize during a parent/teacher conference, alarm bells went off.

Lakesha Robinson, 37, decided to investigate for herself whether or not her son, Chris Salters, 15, was stealing.

After doing her own sleuthing, she tracked down the true owner of the phone, who said it had been stolen from his truck, along with his wallet and credit cards.

She eventually managed to reach the owner and met him.

“He was showing me the different charges and stuff from his account,” she said.

The victim’s wallet had been taken and his credit card used at McDonald’s, Wawa and Walmart.

“Since my son had the phone, it’s obvious that he know something about it,” Robinson said.

She pressed her son for answers, but at first he denied it.

Continue Reading On Page 2