HomeCelebritiesRob Kardashian Rushed To The ER Rob Kardashian Rushed To The ER Latetha Celebrities No Comments Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner rushed to an emergency room Wednesday night after someone in the family experienced a medical emergency TMZ has learned. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Claims That He Gave Their Daughter Asthma By Constantly Smoking Weed Around Her; And She Is Demanding A $16,000 Monthly Increase In Child Support Latetha January 31, 2016 Thomas Mikal Ford Responds to ‘Alleged’ Restraining Order Tren September 5, 2014 Letoya Luckett & Rob Hill Sr. Officially Divorced After Being Married For Only 6 Months Tren August 1, 2016 Princess Love Beat Ray J To A Bloody Pulp, Broke His Ribs And Blacked His Eye; He Turned Around And Paid Her Lawyer And Bail Latetha February 16, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments