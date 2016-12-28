Snoop Dogg’s Estranged Son Reveals His Hardship Going Through Life Without Having a Relationship With His Father

Snoop Dogg’s estranged son, Julian Broadus, is heartbroken that he has to go through life without having a relationship with his father.

In 2008, Snoop Dogg learned of his son with former high school lover, Laurie Holmond, and he accepted the boy, named Julian Broadus, after paternity was established.

Holmond confirmed she dated Snoop back in high school in California, and they hooked up after he married his wife Shante, after which she became pregnant.

“When I told Calvin I was pregnant, he said, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to tell Shante,” Holmond told Star. “But when Julian was born, Calvin was right there, and he took responsibility like a man.”

Holmond claimed she took the rapper to court, established paternity and he agreed to take care of his son.

Tables have turned because yesterday Julian revealed to Famelous that he has no relationship with Snoop and it’s making his life diffcult.

