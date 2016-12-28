Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Stevie J Shares A Photo With His New Daughter, Bonnie Bella [PHOTO]

Stevie J Shares A Photo With His New Daughter, Bonnie Bella [PHOTO]

Celebrities No Comments

The-Stevie-J-Joseline-Go-Hollywood-Extended-Preview

Congrats are in order for Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J.

Earlier today, they welcomed their baby girl. Stevie J. announced the news on Twitter.

Earlier today Stevie shared a picture of Bonnie Bella

IMG_20161229_103839_990

View More On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!