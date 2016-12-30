HomeCelebritiesT.I. Claims Tiny’s Jealous Friends Are Making Her Divorce Him T.I. Claims Tiny’s Jealous Friends Are Making Her Divorce Him Latetha Celebrities No Comments Rapper T.I. claims Tiny’s divorce proceedings blindsided him and is blaming her jealous friends. He is making the first move to end the divorce proceedings from Tiny. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts WATCH – Lil Wayne & Christina Milian’s Struggly AMA Preformance. “They Want To Be On The Run So Bad” Tren November 24, 2014 This Man Spent A Decade In Prison Because His Public Defender Slept During His Entire Trial Latetha March 14, 2016 Dr. Dre Apologizes To All The Women HE Beat Up Kissy Denise August 21, 2015 SAD: Memphitz Shows Off The Goods For Valentines Day Kissy Denise February 15, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments