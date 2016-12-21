Teen Girl Catching Bus to School Was Shot in the Face By Her Ex Boyfriend

Miami-Dade, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend as she headed to catch a school bus in Homestead on Tuesday morning.

A Homestead High student might lose her right eye after being shot in the head by an ex-boyfriend early Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police said.

Jennavi Small, 18, was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical but stable condition. According to an arrest affidavit for Darius Chaney, 19, of Homestead, Small suffered a broken orbital bone and could lose use of her right eye.

