VH-1 Production Team Claims T.I. Is a Nightmare… Wants to End Show Amid Divorce Proceedings

Rapper T.I. stated earlier today that Tiny filing for divorced blindsided him, and he’s trying to stop the process immediately.

There could be more to the story on why Tiny abruptly filed for divorce. It looks like her money is on the line. With her claiming they are in massive debt because of the IRS, she needs ever penny.

Now VH-1 is considering stopping the production on “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” claiming T.I. is a nightmare to work with, which means Tiny will lose the majority of her income.

Read The Details On Page 2