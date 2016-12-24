Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Woman Gave Birth in Restroom at Walmart, Then Threw Baby in Trash Can at Store

Woman Gave Birth in Restroom at Walmart, Then Threw Baby in Trash Can at Store

In The News No Comments

PhotoGrid_1482616163704

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) – Officials have identified and arrested a woman who allegedly gave birth and left the infant in a trash can at the Walmart in New Roads.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!