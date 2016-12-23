Woman Lies About Being Pregnant, Steals Photo of Baby Off Facebook, Then Says the Baby Died

This morning, my girl Carla Starr was telling me about the craziest story ever.

Apparently, a woman pretended to be pregnant for nine months, pretended to deliver the baby and then said the baby died… All hell broke loose after that, because the baby is alive.

Carla wrote:

“Okay listen y’all, this the tea that I gathered. So this dude by the name of Snappin Carter (check his Facebook) posted a post last night exposing this chick by the name of Vanessa McKenzie who he thought was the mother of his daughter, Taraji Carter born Dec. 19th. Now although both Snappin Carter and Vanessa are from Pompano, Florida, she claimed she went into labor in Orlando while visiting. However, before Snappin Carter could go and see the baby, Vanessa told him that their daughter had passed while in the hospital the day after being born, which was Dec. 20th 😫 Sad right? Yes very 😭 but wait there’s more. Okay, so Snapping Carter got all sad about the death of his daughter and goes to Facebook to vent.

He posts a RIP t-shirt that Vanessa had gotten made in memory of their daughter Taraji 😔. Now everything seems normal, right? However, the baby in the picture used by Vanessa was the picture of a live and well baby by the name of Kamaya. Kamaya’s aunt happened to see the post and eventually tagged her sister, which was Kamaya’s mom, now exposing the fact that Vanessa was lying about being pregnant from the beginning… which isn’t really hard to believe because b*tches lie about being pregnant all the time.

What’s f*cked up and really makes Vanessa appear to be a 🙄 coocoo 😂😂 is the fact that theb*tch lied about being pregnant for nine whole mfking months. I mean she produced fake ultrasounds, had a gender reveal party, threw not one but two baby showers, went into fake labor… hell let me tell it… she probably even applied for food stamps and Medicare and got approved 😂😂😂😂. But the b*tch ain’t just stop there after convincing Carter that their daughter died. She even planned a whole memorial service for the little girl, asking Carter for $4,200 to help bury the fake baby.

Now since last night, this story has gotten crazier and crazier. I gathered as much tea as I could, but it was entirely too much… probably as much as Vanessa needs her azz whooped 👊🏾. I feel real bad for Mr. Carter, but I just want to know how in the f*ck did you not know the b*tch was lying in the first place? I’m sure there’s a lot more to this story, but I’ll let y’all read these screenshots and find the rest out y’all selves… Because this just a bit too much for me 😂😂😂😂”

