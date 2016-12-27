WTF? Fights Break Out in 12 Malls Across 9 States Day After Christmas… Cops Suspect Social Media!

This is crazy!

Cops that are investigating 12 incidents across nine states of violence at shopping malls think the fights are connected… to social media.

It’s a bizarre story, as fights broke out in a dozen different malls, and they weren’t ordinary fights… police had to be called to everyone of them to break them up. And yes, arrests were made.

Police involved in investigating the melees have apparently talked to each other, and are saying that they believe the fights came about in a scheduled manner because those involved planned them on social media.

