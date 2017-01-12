12-Year-Old Harlem Boy Tried to Rob a Girl for a Chicken McNugget at Gunpoint… She Told Him to Get Out Her Face

When you’re greedy and someone tries to take your food from you…

NY Post reports:

A tough-as-nails Harlem schoolgirl refused to give a Chicken McNugget to a classmate — even when the boy put a gun to her head, cops said.

The boy, 12, who goes to Harlem Democracy Prep School, saw the girl, also 12, buy the snack at a McDonalds near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 103rd Street at about 5:40 pm on Tuesday. He asked her for a McNugget, and she refused.

The boy then followed the girl into the 6 train station at 103rd Street, pulled a gun and pointed it at her head. He once again demanded a chicken McNugget.

The victim smacked the gun away from her head and told the boy to leave her alone. She then got onto the train and saw him get on the same car and show the gun to another child.

The victim told school officials the next afternoon, and cops arrived and took the boy into custody, cops said.

Poor kid. His mama needs to feed him. Now he’s going to grow up with strong armed robbery over a chicken McNugget on his record.