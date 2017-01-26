Now Trending:
Awesome! Black Celebs Donate THOUSANDS to UNCF

UNCF Donaters

Here’s how you do it!

Kudos to several Black celebrities who each donated 25 grand to the United Negro College Fund, and that’s a beautiful thing.

It was a star-studded event, but the best part wasn’t the A-List that attended or even what they were wearing, it was the fact that a variety of them reached into the pockets and donated $25,000 to one of the worthiest causes out there… UNCF.

Usher kicked in $100,000 alone!

Others on hand and who donated included Phaedra Parks, Lammon Rucker, Angie Stone, Avery Sunshine< baseball legend Hank Aaron, U.N. Ambassador Andre Young,

