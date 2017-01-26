Awesome! Black Celebs Donate THOUSANDS to UNCF

Here’s how you do it!

Kudos to several Black celebrities who each donated 25 grand to the United Negro College Fund, and that’s a beautiful thing.

It was a star-studded event, but the best part wasn’t the A-List that attended or even what they were wearing, it was the fact that a variety of them reached into the pockets and donated $25,000 to one of the worthiest causes out there… UNCF.

Usher kicked in $100,000 alone!

Others on hand and who donated included Phaedra Parks, Lammon Rucker, Angie Stone, Avery Sunshine< baseball legend Hank Aaron, U.N. Ambassador Andre Young,

