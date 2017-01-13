13-Year-Old Black Girl, Aspiring Astronaut, Raises THOUSANDS for Other Teens to See ‘Hidden Figures’

Just when you began losing faith in folks, with all the music artists agreeing to perform for T-Rump’s inauguration for money, along comes an AMAZING teen who will restore your faith in our young people.

She’s only 13, and an aspiring astronaut, but she has already affected hundreds of young girls’ lives.

Check out how teen Taylor Richarson raised more than 12Gs to send her peers to see “Hidden Figures,” which has already won Golden Globes and is expected to bring home some Oscars as well.

At this writing, she was up for to more than $14,000!

Read Details On Page 2