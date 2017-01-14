HomeIn The News14-Year-Old Commits Suicide On Facebook Live 14-Year-Old Commits Suicide On Facebook Live Latetha In The News No Comments For two hours, Nakia Venant broadcast from the bathroom of her Miami Gardens foster home, eventually fashioning a homemade noose from her scarf. The live feed ended abruptly. Read More On Page 2 1 2 3Next Related Posts Baby’s Head Sliced Open During Caesarean Section… Doctors Take 24 HOURS to Stitch Up Wound AskKissySTAFF September 23, 2016 Woman Punched Her 4-Week-Old Baby In The Face 4 Times, Breaking His Skull Because She Couldn’t Get Sleep After Work Latetha June 11, 2015 High School Student Dies Of Cancer, So Her Class Signed Her Coffin Like A Yearbook AskKissySTAFF February 5, 2016 Officer Comes Home To Find Another Man In His House With His Wife And Shoots Him Multiple Times In The Stomach And Chest Latetha June 7, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments