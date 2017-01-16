After 16 Years, Beyoncé’s ‘Becky With the Good Hair’ Songwriter Finds Her Missing Brother Living Homeless, 3,000 Miles From Home

A story that makes you feel like maybe everything really does happen for a reason…

Beyoncé’s “Becky with the Good Hair” songwriter finds her missing brother living 3,000 miles from home on the streets of L.A. – after recognizing him at a bus stop 16 YEARS after he vanished.

Daily Mail reports:

Beyoncé’s songwriter Diana Gordon has been reunited with her long-lost brother after a remarkable chance encounter when she recognized him sitting, homeless, at a bus stop 3,000 miles from home.

The singer – who wrote the now-infamous “Becky with the Good Hair” line and co-wrote on the album Lemonade – had given up hope of finding her brother David after he left their home in New York 16 years ago.

