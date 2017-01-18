18-Year-Old Deante Small Arrested for Robbing a 9-year-Old’s Lemonade Stand and Spending the Money at Walmart

Make no mistakes about it, Deante Small’s is a terrible human being.

Lutz, Florida – Dante Small, 18, along with a 16-year old girl, was arrested for robbing two 9-year-old children at a lemonade stand.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, the children were selling lemonade at a stand within their apartment complex on Wednesday.

Deputies said Deante and a 16-year-old girl approached the children and ordered lemonade.

A verbal argument started when one of the teens said they were not satisfied with the amount of lemonade poured in their cups, police said.

This angered one of the 9-year-old victims. He threw a cup of lemonade at the teens, according to deputies.

A police report states that one of the teens pushed a 9-year-old to the ground.

The teens are also accused of stealing an iPod and taking a cup of cash worth $13.53 and spending it at Walmart.

The teens ran but were later arrested by deputies. They are charged with robbery by sudden snatching (a felony), battery and petit theft.

Deante Small bonded out of jail Thursday night.