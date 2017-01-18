18-year-old teen stabbed her grandmother, put her in a car, then drove around town

St. Louis, MO – A teen girl got into a disagreement with her grandmother that turned very violent.

On Friday, Destiny Harris, 18, was charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping in the stabbing and wounding of her grandmother two nights before.

Harris, of the 8400 block of Oxford Lane in the North Pointe neighborhood, also was charged with property destruction. She was accused of stabbing her grandmother, 65, on Wednesday night, during an argument shortly after 10 p.m., then putting her in a car and driving away.

Police found the two in the car at West Florissant Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Harris is being held on $250,000 bond.