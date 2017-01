Dreams do come true.

After 18-years of putting a slice of cake in the freezer for her stolen child, Shanara Mobley, 41 finally got to meet her long lost daughter.

The long awaited reunion between Kamiyah Mobley, 18 and her parents happened Saturday, January 14, 2017, in South Carolina. The teen met both her biological mother and father, Craig Aiken, 41.

Kamiyah bares a striking resemblance to her father.

