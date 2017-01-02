2 Kids severely burned while roasting marshmallows with rubbing alcohol…

Poor kids…

GOLDSBORO, NC – A brother and sister were severely burned after attempting to roast marshmallows with rubbing alcohol.

Montrael Williams says he and his siblings wanted to roast marshmallows on the cold Saturday afternoon, but the experience quickly got out of hand.

Instead of roasting marshmallows over a fireplace, the children used a lighter, a pan and rubbing alcohol to heat the marshmallows. One of them thought the flame had died down, but within seconds, the 8-year-old and 12-year-old were consumed in flames.

“The bottle went flying the other way and then the juice or the alcohol went flying toward my brother and sister, and they caught on fire. I didn’t catch on fire because I was at the corner of the table,” Montrael said.

