22-Year-Old Mom Goes Viral for Breastfeeding Her Baby in Her Wedding Gown (Photo)

When you buy your wedding gown with the thought of whipping out your titty to feed your baby in your wedding gown…

A new mom/lovely bride breastfed her baby boy while in her gown on her big day and the Internet of course went crazy.

This precious moment was posted on the Black Women Do Breastfeed Instagram page.

The bride asked for the photo to be posted along with a super sweet caption:

“I would like to share my photo of me breastfeeding my son on my wedding day. This picture is very important to me because at the age of 22 so many people doubted me and said I would give up on breastfeeding and here I am 4 months later and still going strong. I enjoy nursing my son and I made sure when I chose my wedding dress I would be able to nurse throughout my entire night. And I was able to. So I just want to share with women that no matter who doubts you or who turns their noses up to breastfeeding that it can be done. No one should make them feel embarrassed about feeding their child in the most natural way.”

I personally never applaud stuff like this, as I feel it’s done for attention purposes. She could have just as easily pumped the milk earlier and fed the baby by bottle when it was time.

In addition, as a warrior woman, take over the world type of woman, I never understand why women want so much credit for doing the most basic things… But that’s just me.