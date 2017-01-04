4 in Custody for Abusing Mentally Ill Man on Facebook Live, while Saying F*ck Trump

Video of four brainless Chicago teens torturing a mentally handicapped teenage male is some of the saddest footage you will see in 2017. The tormenting footage hurts me to the core of my soul.

Those four people are now in the custody of the Chicago police department, after their disturbing Facebook Live stream depicting the torture of a tied-up man was reported to authorities.

The suspects — 18-year-old Jordan Hall, 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper, 18-year-old Brittany Covington and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington — were also charged with kidnapping and battery, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The video, which was posted on Facebook on Tuesday using the social network’s “Live” feature, was taken by a woman who appeared to be in her teens or early 20s and featured a group beating a man who was bound and gagged. At one point in the video, the victim is slapped repeatedly and is seen bleeding from his scalp.

Some reports say the victim is 18 years old.

Throughout the video, people can be heard saying “F*** Donald Trump” and “F*** white people,” among other things. At one point, the woman taking the video laughs at how her sister had commented telling her to stop beating the man.

These smirking teens tie him up, gag him, kick him, punch him, scalp him by viciously slashing his hair with a knife, and flick burning cigarette ash on the head wounds they inflict in the process.

They laugh, they jeer, then one of them shouts: “F**k Donald Trump, n***a, f**k white people!”

Another urges the victim to say, “I love black people.”

And then they force him at knifepoint to say, “F**k Donald Trump.”

This is not a quick, spontaneous assault. The victim is believed to have been held for up to 48 hours. The live Facebook stream itself goes on for more than 30 minutes.

“Kiss the floor, b**ch!” the attackers howl. Then they shove his face into a toilet bowl.

Their goal is to utterly humiliate him, self-evidently, from their own mouths, because he’s white.

This is payback, again confirmed by their own words, for Donald Trump, a man they presume to be a racist, becoming President.

Police in Chicago, where the attack happened, are currently refusing to say if they are treating this as a racially or politically motivated “hate crime.”

“Kids make stupid mistakes,” said Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “Part of whether or we not we seek a hate crime (is to) determine whether or not this is sincere or stupid ranting and raving. I think part of it is just stupidity. At this point, we don’t have anything concrete to point (toward a hate crime).”

What they did wasn’t “just stupidity,” it was pre-meditated torture of a horrendous nature.

Brittany Herring filmed the ordeal and streamed it on Facebook Live.

Brittany Herring’s mugshot

The above mugshot is being circulated on social media. But that’s a different woman from Texas.

“While on patrol officers observed a disoriented male walking 3400 W. Lexington on January 3, 2017, who was then transported to an area hospital for treatment. At 5:26 p.m., officers then responded to a battery at a residence on the 3300 block of W. Lexington where they discovered signs of a struggle and damage to the property and (were) able to link this evidence to the disoriented male. Officers later became aware of a social media video depicting a batter of an adult male which is believed to be the same individual. At this point, CPD believes the video is credible and detectives are questioning persons of interest in the case. The victim, whom CPD believes is from a neighboring suburb, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.”

According to CBS Chicago, the man has special needs and was a high-risk missing person.

Charges have not yet been filed.

The chaos that Donald Trump has caused on both sides is insane and extremely sad.

