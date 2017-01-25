Man Drove Wrong Way on Arizona Highway Because His Girlfriend Broke Up with Him and He Wanted to Die

And they say women are sensitive…

Phoenix, Arizona – According to newly released court documents, a man who went the wrong way on Interstate 17 was upset because his girlfriend broke up with him and he no longer desired to live.

Allen Michael Elam was first spotted going south in the northbound lanes of the Black Canyon Freeway around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to KTVK.

Witnesses said Elam steered toward other cars and those other drivers had to swerve in order to avoid him. One driver slammed into a concrete barrier wall to avoid Elam.

Elam went 10 miles before he crashed into an oncoming car near Bell Road, investigators said.

