Andrew Caldwell, 23, made famous by a viral video in which he proclaimed he was “delivert” from homosexuality, slammed embattled gospel singer Kim Burrell for calling him out in a controversial sermon on homosexuality.

Caldwell further made a bold claim about her husband’s sexuality.

Now apparently, Andrew Caldwell has filed a restraining order and lawsuit against Kim Burrell.

According to Famelous.com, he served Burrell her paperwork at church.

