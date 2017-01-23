Ridiculous: Woman beat up her pregnant sister cause she wouldn’t give her hair weave back

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A fight over a hairpiece earned a woman a trip behind bars and a load of embarrassing headlines.

On Saturday, police responded to a domestic violence call inside the Eureka Gardens apartment complex.

Aryanna Ieasha Reed, 25, punched her pregnant sister, Tyteahni, 24, several times after she refused to return a hair weave.

As detailed in a police report, Tyteahni told investigators that Reed had called her to demand the return of the custom made hairpiece, which Reed had given to her sister as a Christmas present.

When Tyteahni refused to return the wig, Aryanna “came to the victim’s apartment and confronted her.”

