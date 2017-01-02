Aunt Claims She Warned DSS That Her Niece Would Be Murdered in Her Mom’s Home

An aunt is heartbroken after she warned the DSS and others that her niece was being abused at home before her murder.

The aunt of a 4-year-old girl who was killed on Christmas Eve told Channel 9 she warned the Department of Social Services about suspected abuse involving the little girl and her sisters.

A medical examiner determined that Mariya Owens died because she was physically assaulted. Police arrested her mother’s boyfriend, Demarcus Heath, 26, Tuesday.

Officers were called to Timber Commons Lane near Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte and found the 4-year-old girl unresponsive. She was taken to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center where she died.

