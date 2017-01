During an interview with Essence.com, Amanda Parker said she often has people telling her she looks like Ayesha Curry after her photo went viral online.

But, instead of the spotlight being on Amanda Parker for her stunning resemblance to Ayesha, some Internet trolls mocked her weight instead.

One user posted a photo of the 22-year-old with the caption, “AyEATcha Curry.”

Read More On Page 2