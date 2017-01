Azalea Banks is the queen of being a clown with no crown and no pay. So this new tea suggesting that she’s so broke she can’t afford to pay her rent or doctor’s bills should come as no surprise.

Her former friend – African bleaching cream mogul Dencia – is putting her ON FULL BLAST.

According to Dencia, Azalea is a crazed, racist, broke piece of sh*t who she stopped paying bills for.

