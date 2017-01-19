Azealia Banks wants to perform at Donald Trump inauguration, but he’s not thinking about her black azz

Azealia Banks wants to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration after the event was snubbed by A listers.

The silly rapper took pity on the president-elect after celebrity after celebrity, from Elton John to John Legend, all refused to perform.

Current headliners include the likes of Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood. In comparison, Beyonce, U2 and Bruce Springsteen performed at Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Banks, a vocal Trump supporter, says she is do disappointed with his line-up that she offered to perform.

‘Saw the entertainment line (up) for the inauguration it made me very upset. This is an EPIC moment in modern history and it should def be celebrated in style,’ she wrote on Facebook. ‘I would love to perform at the inauguration.’

I’m so sick of this woman. At this point Azealia Banks is the most annoying, most embarrassing black rapper in the history of this nation. She’s not even high enough off the D list to hit Trump’s radar. All she does is embarrass herself, try to whore herself out for the white race and at the end of the day nobody gives two phucks about her or her antics.

How does she even make money at this point?? Azealia you are done for and so tired right now. People only follow you because you’re a complete train wreck always giving everyone an opportunity to laugh at you.

Go be like Nicki Minaj or something.. People mocked her for dressing like a clown and whatever else she did in the past, but she built a respectable empire all the way through. No one can deny the fact that she’s a boss.. But you Azealia, you get no love and you’re going nowhere fast in life. It’s 2017 and your black azz still has come up with a plan to do better.

Just sad.