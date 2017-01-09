Bank Robber Arrested After Posting Cash on Instagram, Wearing the Same Shirt He Robbed the Bank In

A man robbed a bank, and was arrested due to his own Instagram account..

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Paul Lubin, 31, for robbing six Chase banks in New York.

He is charged with two counts of robbery for holding up the Chase bank at 111-18 Liberty Ave in Ozone Park on Dec 14 and another branch at 54-12 48th St in Maspeth on Dec 27, DNAInfo reported.

His robbery spree spanned over a three-month time period. Lubin’s most recent robbery took place on Jan. 4 at the Chase branch at 3528 E. Tremont Ave. in the Bronx, according to police.

